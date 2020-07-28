Test it Tuesday: Can ‘No Stitch’ take the place of a needle and thread?

HOUSTON – It never fails that you notice your hem has come undone as your walking out the door. If you don’t know how to sew, you may have to change until you can get your pants fixed. But if you’ve had “No Stitch,” the product claims you could fix your hem on the spot-- no needle and thread required. Volunteer tester and KPRC 2 viewer Jenny Litchie tried the product.

Product: No Stitch

Price: $19.88

Claims: “‘No Stitch’ is the easiest way to hem, mend and fix your clothes ever.”

How it works: “No Stitch” comes with a bottle of powder, wax paper and a heat wand that works just like a tiny iron.

You sprinkle the powder on the fabric you need to fix. Fold them hem. Put the wax paper over the fabric and use the heat wand pressing it for 30 seconds over each section of the fabric you are fixing.

Test: Litchie tested “No Stitch” by using it to take up a pair of her blue jeans and to fix the hem on another pair of pants. She threw the jeans in the washer and then dried them to make sure “No Stitch” would hold. It did.

Verdict: Passed!

Litchie gives “No Stitch” a thumbs up. She says the amount of money you can save by not having to pay a seamstress makes the product well worth the money.