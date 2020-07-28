3 deputies injured after chain-reaction crash during violent traffic stop: HCSO

HOUSTON – Three deputies were injured after a chain-reaction crash in the middle of the Eastex Freeway during a traffic stop Monday. Deputies said it all started when one of them got into a fight with a man that was pulled over.

Deputies said the incident happened when a deputy pulled a man over for a traffic violation on the Eastex Freeway and the North Beltway 8 at about 11:20 p.m.

At some point, the deputy took a woman passenger to his patrol car and the driver and the deputy started wrestling, HCSO said. As backup was arriving, two other deputies crashed.

The deputy and suspect were both transported to the hospital. That deputy also reportedly suffered a concussion. Investigators said another responding deputy involved in the crash suffered a broken hand. Another responding deputy was transported by an ambulance and was released from the hospital.

According to investigators, the driver was a known suspect and may have had a warrant out for his arrest. Deputies said the suspect was known to previously fight with other deputies.

The initial responding deputy that was wrestling with the suspect lost his weapon during the incident. The weapon has since been located and secured.