Turner urges people to take virus seriously as Hispanic community remains disproportionately impacted

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave a news conference Monday where urges people to continue to wear masks and practice good hygiene in order to thwart the spread of coronavirus in the community.

Turner announced that there were 325 new COVID-19 cases for Monday, bringing the city’s total to 42,202. He also announced nine additional deaths, which puts Houston’s total at 400.

“It almost sounds somewhat sterile when you make mention of it, but each one of these persons comes from families with loved ones,” Turner said. “So that is nine families that will be permanently impacted.”

Of the nine people who died, Turner said six were Hispanic. According to Turner, the virus is still spreading and is having a devastating impact on the Hispanic community and the city as a whole.

“It reflects the fact that more people are continuing to die as we proceed,” Turner said. “What we need in order to slow that progression and to stop the number of people who are dying, is that we must collectively — not individually — put on our masks, social distance, practice proper hygiene and take this virus very seriously.”

Turner urged people who are feeling sick and getting progressively worse, to not wait to get care. Give the hospitals and doctors a chance to help you, Turner said.

To the younger population, Turner said to be mindful of their movements and to not bring the virus back to parents and grandparents.

“Do not think that you are so strong that you cannot be a carrier, even if you are feeling well,” Turner said.

Turner said the faster we can get this under control, the faster we can go back to normal.

