VIDEO: Reporter shows on-the-ground footage of what Corpus Christi looks like as Hurricane Hanna touches down

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 reporter Michael Lopardi gives a closer look at the conditions from Hurricane Hanna in Corpus Christi.

Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, making landfall twice as a Category 1 storm on Saturday afternoon. The first landfall happened at around 5 p.m. about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, about 130 miles south of Corpus Christi. The second landfall took place nearby in eastern Kenedy County.

Hanna had come ashore with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. As of Saturday night, those winds had weakened to 75 mph.

