WATCH: These cameras show what it looks like along the Texas coast as Hurricane Hanna approaches

You can see what it looks like along the Texas coast through a variety of beach and city cams as Hurricane Hanna makes landfall.

The storm was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or evening south of Corpus Christi.

Here are live cameras from Corpus Christi, South Padre Island and Port Aransas:

Corpus Christi

Here is the link to see the cams for Corpus Christi beaches, including Whitecap Beach and North Padre Sea Wall.

Here is the link to see the North Padre Sea Wall cam.

South Padre Island

Here is the link to see the cams for South Padre Island beaches, including north and south beaches.

Here is the link to see the Isla Grand Beach Resort cam.

Here is the link to see the South Padre Island Beach cam.

Port Aransas

Here is the link to see the SeaGull Condos cam.

Here is the link to see The Mayan Princess cam.

Here is the link to see the Bay Tree Condos cam.

Galveston

Here is the link to see cams for Galveston, including the Sea Wall, the Strand and multiple surf cams.

Here is the link to see the Galveston Island Pleasure Pier cam.

Here is the link to see Moody Gardens pyramid cam.

Here is the link to see Galveston Fishing Pier cam.