MISSING: Police searching for autistic child last seen in east Houston

HOUSTON – A 13-year-old boy is missing in east Houston, according to Houston Police Department.

Officials said Adrien Curcio ran away from his home around 4 a.m. on Saturday. He was last seen leaving the 12221 block of Fleming Drive in an unknown direction of travel. The child was wearing a grey hoodie with a black Nike emblem, black jeans, Adidas tennis shoes, and a black and red Dead Pool shirt, which is shown in the photo above.

The boy is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. His birthday is March 2, 2007.

The child is autistic and may be nonverbal with strangers, according to HPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 713-884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Person Division at 832-394-1840.