HCSO: Baytown home burns down during SWAT standoff

A standoff between a Harris County sheriff’s SWAT unit and a barricaded man ended in a house fire.

The standoff began Friday around 6:30 p.m. at a Baytown home in the 6800 block of FM 1942 just after deputies responding to a report of a weapons disturbance at the residence attempted to make contact with a suspect, who fired a shot at the deputies, authorities said. The suspect’s sister, who reported the weapons disturbance, told authorities her brother was acting erratically. She escaped the home safely early on, authorities said.

Negotiators tried unsuccessfully to contact the suspect. During the course of the standoff, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for the aggravated assault on a peace officer. A Harris County sheriff’s SWAT team attempted to breach the house when they noticed flames coming from the attic. Negotiators continued to attempt contact with the suspect. Authorities observed more gunfire coming from the home. Shortly after, the entire home went up in flames.

Investigators believe the suspect is dead but confirmation is pending.

Arson investigators are now working to confirm the cause and origins of the house fire.

Authorities said they dealt with the suspect earlier in July regarding a report of a terrorist threat. During that incident, deputies recovered some weapons from his residence and he was sent to a mental health unit.

