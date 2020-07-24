Security guard charged after fatally shooting suspect during attack, deputies say

THE WOODLANDS – A private security guard, who was on patrol in the parking lot of a shopping center in The Woodlands, is now charged with murder. Authorities said the security guard shot and killed a man, who had been pursued by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies.

The victim, still unidentified, was shot once in the arm and once in the neck, according to a source close to the investigation.

The licensed security guard, Ronald W. Schubert, 63 of Houston, was assaulted by the man moments earlier but was not being assaulted at the time of the shooting, according to the source.

The victim, who did not have a gun, was the subject of a welfare check and ran from deputies, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

Deputies attempted to subdue the combative man but were unsuccessful.

“The guard was struck numerous times before being knocked to the ground by the male. At that time, the deputy attempted to stop the assault by using his Taser, an electronic stun device, which was ineffective,” the press release read.

Schubert is held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

He is listed in the state database as a licensed security guard and licensed to carry a gun.