Bellaire police search for suspect after man pistol-whipped, robbed at ATM Sunday

BELLAIRE, Texas – Conrado Flores said he is thankful to be alive after a stop at the ATM in Bellaire earlier this week turned dangerous.

Flores was making a deposit at a Bank of America ATM in the 5100 block of Bellaire Boulevard early Sunday morning when he said a man with a gun approached him and pointed it at his head.

“The guy just came on this side, and he arrived with a gun. He said ‘I need your money or I will kill you,‘” Flores explained.

The Bellaire Police Department later released surveillance photos of the suspect.

”He already got the money, but he was trying to get into the car, so that’s why I tried to run away,” said Flores.

He says he grabbed for the gun and there was a brief struggle with the suspect before the suspect pistol-whipped him. After he was finally able to break free and drive away, Flores says he then started following the suspect who was running away.

However, once the suspect realized he was being followed, he opened fire at Flores, he said. Flores’ SUV was struck multiple times by the gunfire, ultimately causing him to crash.

The suspect managed to get away and jumped into a black 4-door SUV that was waiting nearby.

“When I started fighting with him, I just felt like I was going to die,” Flores said.

Although the suspect remains on the run, Flores believes with the help of Crime Stoppers and surveillance photos, it won’t be long before he’s caught.

”I know they will not stop. If you give them money, they don’t care about that. They still can kill you,” said Flores.

The suspect is described as a slim build Black or Hispanic man who is approximately 5′07″ to 5′08″ tall, and weighs between 150-170 pounds. He has black curly hair, a thin black mustache, tattoos (on his face, neck and arm), and was seen wearing a black short-sleeve T-shirt, black with white shorts, black socks and white Air Force One Nike tennis shoes.

If you have information about the suspect or the crime, you’re asked to make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 13-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.