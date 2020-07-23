The Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest is going to look a little different this year. How to register or volunteer

HOUSTON – With the coronavirus pandemic raging on, the Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest is going to look a little different this year.

The event, which is being presented by Shell and is in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, is designed to help economically disadvantaged elementary school students and their families prepare for the school year. In a press conference earlier this week, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the event would be conducted as a drive-thru.

“While there is much uncertainty during this time, a critical need for assistance with basic school supplies, food, and personal protection equipment for students still remains,” according to the website.

This year, the fest will take place on August 7 and 8 at the NRG Yellow Parking Lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days, or until supplies last.

Houstonians can register for the event and students will receive food, masks, backpacks and school supplies for free.

Pre-registration is advised. Register here.

Volunteer opportunities

The city is also looking for volunteers for the back-to-school event. Two shifts are available per day.

Friday and Saturday, August 7-8 Shift 1: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Shift 2: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Volunteers must adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Masks and gloves will be provided.

Orientation will take place on August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. via webinar.

Interested volunteers can register here.