JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – An officer-involved shooting has been reported in Jersey Village Thursday afternoon, according to Mayor Andrew Mitcham.

The shooting happened at a Shell gas station in the 17000 block of Northwest Freeway.

Mitcham said the officer involved in the shooting is “OK.”

Just received word of an officer-involved shooting in our city. Details will be released very soon, but our officer is ok. — Mayor Andrew (@andrewmitcham) July 23, 2020

This is a developing story.