Need a job? Domino’s is hiring 300 employees in the Greater Houston area

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

In this May 6, 2020 photo, a sign that reads "Hiring Today!" is posted in the window of a Domino's Pizza store open for delivery or pick-up only in downtown Seattle. The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
HOUSTON – Still looking for a job amid the coronavirus pandemic? Domino’s in Houston may have a spot waiting for you.

The pizza chain is looking to hire 300 employees for assistant manager and delivery driver positions across 65 franchise-owned stores in the Greater Houston area, including Baytown, Pasadena, Katy and Galveston.

“Domino’s is committed to providing hot, great-tasting pizza and outstanding service to customers,” said Marvin Villanueva, Domino’s director of corporate operations in Houston in a release. “We’re also dedicated to delivering opportunity to our team members who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for a part-time job or a career, this is the place to be.”

Domino’s stores in the Houston-area now offer contactless carryout and delivery along with their new carside delivery, giving customers the option to pick up their order without leaving their vehicle.

Domino’s is also hiring general managers and customer service representatives in several stores. To apply, click here.

