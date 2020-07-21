UIL delays school athletic activities due to growing coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday that it has decided to delay fall semester athletic activities due to the “varying numbers of COVID-19 cases across different geographic areas of the state.”

According to a news release, the delay will affect volleyball, football for 5A and 6A schools and marching band for all conferences until Sept. 7.

The plan gives 1A through 4A schools the opportunity to start on schedule while providing the necessary delays to more highly populated schools that may be more affected by coronavirus, the release said.

According to the release, the plan also acknowledges that the COVID-19 situation is in flux and every community is affected differently, so it “allows for local flexibility and encourages districts to plan for possible interruptions in order to complete district seasons.”

“Our goal in releasing this plan is to provide a path forward for Texas students and schools,” said UIL Executive Director, Charles Breithaupt. “While understanding situations change and there will likely be interruptions that will require flexibility and patience, we are hopeful this plan allows students to participate in the education-based activities they love in a way that prioritizes safety and mitigates the risk of COVID-19 spread.”

The UIL said it would continue to monitor the situation and work with local and state officials to determine any potential modifications that may be necessary in the future.

According to the release, the changes are set to go into effect on Aug. 1.

Go to the UIL website for more information.