Dickinson ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-21 school plans

HOUSTON – Dickinson Independent School District has released its 2020-2021 school year plan for Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12.

Here’s what you should know:

Instruction methods offered

Students will get a chance to choose between online and in-person classes but the final decision will be up to the parents when the official registration process begins on Aug. 3.

At present, the district is collecting data on how many students choose at-home learning and in-person instruction, which will help school officials make a final decision on staffing and assignments at each campus.

The district’s trustees approved an additional 10 minutes to each school day at a board meeting. The additional minutes will provide a seven-day cushion within the calendar for weather-related or COVID-19 closures.

Traditional face-to-face instruction and learning in the classroom

Daily, face-to-face instruction with DISD classroom teachers following a traditional schedule

All core and elective courses

Students who require support and interventions will receive them in person

Google Classroom will be used for daily plans, assignments, and links to online resources

Health and safety precautions will be required to help prevent and mitigate the spread of the virus during the school day and on buses

Students who receive special education services will have a commensurate schedule as those in general education, unless otherwise noted in the student’s ARD committee meeting based upon the individual student’s needs

Depending upon the number of positive COVID-19 cases, intermittent closure may be necessary at an individual campus or across the district. If this occurs, teachers will immediately begin providing remote instruction to students

Remote instruction at home

Asynchronous learning – instruction that does not require having the instructor and student engage with each other at the same time and includes forms of digital and online learning. Asynchronous learning requires: students to be engaged in learning each school day, instructional materials aligned to TEKS, progress monitoring, and teacher support

Students must have internet access and a laptop, desktop computer, iPad, or Chromebook.

Teachers will provide daily lessons and feedback. Students must be engaged each day as defined by the teacher’s daily plan in Google Classroom and commensurate with the grade level or course load during normal school hours

Students in PreK through Grade 4 must have a parent or adult who can help with learning each day

Students will be expected to participate in all tutorial sessions and/or video conferencing required by teachers

A Parent/Student Commitment Form will be required

Exit from remote instruction and return to face-to-face Instruction in the classroom will be permitted only at the end of a grading period (end of first 9 weeks, end of first semester, or end of third 9 weeks).

For advanced high school courses and many CTE courses, remote students must report to DHS on assigned days and times to complete assessments or performance-based assignments. Parents will be responsible for transportation

Students in Grades 7 through 12 who are enrolled in remote instruction at home may participate in after-school UIL Athletics and Fine Arts. The parent must provide transportation to after-school activities. Remote instruction students who do not meet daily instruction requirements will not be able to participate in after-school activities. Students must also meet all attendance/eligibility requirements outlined by the UIL to participate in after-school Athletics and Fine Arts activities

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for Aug. 25, 2020.

Click here to view the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Measures underway or being considered

Students and employees who are ill must stay home

Daily self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms required of all students and employees prior to arrival

Face masks or face shields required of students, employees, and visitors. Face masks or face shields required on school buses

Teach healthy hygiene practices. Hand-sanitizer will be available and increased opportunities for handwashing

No outside visitors without an appointment and no deliveries

Frequent cleaning of commonly touched surfaces and thorough cleaning of facilities and buses at the end of each school day

Extracurricular activities permitted following the required health and safety protocols

Monitor virus in the community via Galveston County Health Department

