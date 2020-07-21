Ask 2: Will student registration be different this year?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Will student registration be different this year?

The answer: Yes. The majority, if not all school districts have moved student registrations to online this year as schools are limiting in-person office visits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for each school district have streamlined enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year whether you are new to the district or re-enrolling. Check with your school district’s website for more details on how to apply.

Some districts, such as the Houston Independent School District, are delaying new in-district student registration until after August 10 and are only accepting re-enrollment at this time.

Requirements to enroll vary by district, but be sure to have all immunizations are current, have proof of residency from the last 30 days and your child’s birth certificate.

