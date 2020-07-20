Houston ISD resumes free curbside meal pick-up at 12 locations

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Houston Independent School District has resumed its curbside summer meals program.

The district is providing free student meals at 12 locations, seven of which are operating in partnership with the Houston Food Bank.

Families are able to pick up multiple days’ worth of student meals on Mondays and Thursdays through August 31.

The seven sites in partnership with the Houston Food Bank are located at:

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center

9400 Irvington Blvd.

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Milby High School

1601 Broadway St.

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lawson Middle School

14000 Stancliff St.

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Kashmere High School

6900 Wileyvale St.

Noon - 3 p.m.

Chavez High School

8501 Howard Dr.

Noon - 3 p.m.

Revere Middle School

10502 Briar Forest Dr.

Noon - 3 p.m.

Booker T. Washington High School

4204 Yale St.

Noon - 3 p.m.

An additional five curbside sites are located at:

Clifton Middle School

6001 Golden Forest Dr.

10 a.m. - Noon

Wisdom High School

6529 Beverly Hill Lane

10 a.m. - Noon

North Forest High School

10726 Mesa Dr.

10 a.m. - Noon

Furr High School

500 Mercury Dr.

Noon - 2 p.m.

Marshall Middle School

1115 Noble St.

Noon - 2 p.m.