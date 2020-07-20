Houston ISD resumes free curbside meal pick-up at 12 locations

Houston Independent School District has resumed its curbside summer meals program.
The district is providing free student meals at 12 locations, seven of which are operating in partnership with the Houston Food Bank.
Families are able to pick up multiple days’ worth of student meals on Mondays and Thursdays through August 31.
The seven sites in partnership with the Houston Food Bank are located at:
Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center
9400 Irvington Blvd.
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Milby High School
1601 Broadway St.
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Lawson Middle School
14000 Stancliff St.
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Kashmere High School
6900 Wileyvale St.
Noon - 3 p.m.
Chavez High School
8501 Howard Dr.
Noon - 3 p.m.
Revere Middle School
10502 Briar Forest Dr.
Noon - 3 p.m.
Booker T. Washington High School
4204 Yale St.
Noon - 3 p.m.
An additional five curbside sites are located at:
Clifton Middle School
6001 Golden Forest Dr.
10 a.m. - Noon
Wisdom High School
6529 Beverly Hill Lane
10 a.m. - Noon
North Forest High School
10726 Mesa Dr.
10 a.m. - Noon
Furr High School
500 Mercury Dr.
Noon - 2 p.m.
Marshall Middle School
1115 Noble St.
Noon - 2 p.m.