Goode Co. launches Goode Bird, a new fried chicken destination in Houston

HOUSTON – Houstonians have something to “cluck” about. Goode Co.‘s brand new concept is all about great fried chicken.

Goode Bird a higher-quality Southern-style menu centered around fried chicken debuted on July 12.

The new concept is currently taking to-go orders only at the Goode Co. Armadillo Place located on 5015 Kirby Drive.

Houston, you love your fried chicken! Thank you so much for your support of our new kitchen concept Goode Bird... Posted by Goode Company on Monday, July 13, 2020

Menu items feature “The Buttermilk Fried Chicken” made with 24-hour sea salt brine, Texas honey, and buttermilk dipped with seasoned flour, and the “Spit Roasted Chicken,” seasoned with rosemary, lemon and garlic. Other items include sandwiches, family chicken packs, and fresh baked pecan pie.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 4-8 p.m, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Click here to take a peek at their full menu and to place an order.