Man suspected of drunk driving kills woman in crash on Katy Freeway

HOUSTON – Investigators believe a man was intoxicated at the time of a deadly crash on the Katy Freeway frontage road at Gessner Road on Sunday morning.

Officials said the man was speeding and ran a red light when he crashed into another driver just before 8 a.m., said Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

“This defendant was just incredibly selfish and a woman is dead because of it,” Teare said.

The woman was traveling southbound on Gessner Road at the time.

“A family is about to get the worst news that they could possibly get all because of a completely preventable act,” he said.

The man was not hurt. Houston firefighters took a bottle of liquor out of his pocket, Teare said.

“He refused to provide a blood specimen. We are in the process right now of obtaining a search warrant and getting that blood,” Teare said.

Investigators have not released the names of anyone involved yet. Teare said the man is 33-years-old and facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter.