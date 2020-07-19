MAP: Here are 12 HISD food distribution sites for families in need

HOUSTON – As the need for food is expected to grow due to students starting the school year at home, Houston Independent School District is resuming its summer meals program.

Starting Monday, 12 locations throughout the Houston-area will be open.

Sites will continue to be open on Mondays and Thursdays through Monday, Aug. 31. Families will receive packages of produce and other food items.

Seven of the locations will be operated in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, allowing families to pick up several days’ worth of student meals as well as packages of produce and other food items when available.

HISD Nutrition Services previously operated several dozen smaller sites but streamlined operations to maximize resources in areas with the most need and reduce the staff needed on-site as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the city.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., will replace Marshall once it has been deep-cleaned and sanitized following a case of COVID-19.

Here is a map of 2020 Summer Meals Site Locations: