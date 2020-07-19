Houston man among 3 dead, 9 injured in motorcycle collision in Texas Hill Country

HOUSTON – Jerry Wayne Harbour, a Houston man, is among the three motorcyclists killed Saturday afternoon in the Texas Hill Country, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. Nine others were also injured during an incident on Highway 16 South of Kerrville.

For all the Rowan family that knew and flew with Jerry Wayne Harbour Posted by Wm Dan Holbert on Saturday, July 18, 2020

Officials said members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club were riding when another person crossed the center stripe. The person that crossed the stripe has been arrested for several counts of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxication assault.

The ride was in celebration of the club’s birthday when the crash occurred.

Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is asking for prayers for the members during their time of need.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.