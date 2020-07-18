Memorial service held for Vanessa Guillen Friday

TEXAS – It was an emotional day for friends, family and colleagues of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

On Friday, a memorial service was held where Guillen received her full military honors. Following the service, Guillen’s mother and her priest gave a blessing and rosary in the armory where she was killed.

Near the base, a massive memorial dedicated to Guillen continued to grow. Her sister and the family’s attorney spoke Friday afternoon, vowing to continue their fight for justice.

“They say no soldier left behind, I want justice and I want it now -- because it’s too much time. It’s been almost three months,” said Vanessa’s sister, Lupe Guillen.

The Guillen family said they will also continue to push for the “I am Vanessa Guillen” bill to be passed, which is set to be introduced to Congress on July 30.