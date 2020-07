HOUSTON – Memorial Park is getting a makeover. KPRC 2 got an inside look at the park’s newly transformed Eastern Glades on Friday morning.

Mayor Sylvester Turner also toured the new renovations.

The 100-acre piece of land features a massive lane with wetland, a mile and a half of new boardwalks and walking trails.

The Eastern Glades is expected to open for the public at the end of July.