58-year-old man charged for killing 29-year-old wife, leaving her body in freezer, HCSO says

HOUSTON – A 58-year-old man was charged for the death of his 29-year-old wife, who was discovered in a commercial freezer, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Curtis Allen Holliday killed his wife, Chi Thi Lien Le, whose family said she has been missing since April 3. Holliday, who has been in a Harris County jail since May 5 for violating a bond for a protective order and continuous violence against a family member, was interviewed by investigators in the connection to his wife’s disappearance.

A search of Holliday’s place of business on the 5800 block of West Sam Houston Parkway North was conducted. Investigators said they found Le’s remains were found in a commercial freezer on the property.

The Institute of Forensic Science ruled Le’s death a homicide, and investigators filed the murder charge against Holliday on Tuesday.

Holliday is being held without a bond.