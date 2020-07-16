‘I didn’t get a stimulus, or that 10k loan.‘ Man robs bank, blames coronavirus, police says

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Woodforest Bank at 9700 Hillcroft Avenue on July 8. The robbery happened around 9 a.m., shortly after the teller opened the bank for the day.

Officials said the man entered the bank with his face concealed with a dark-colored bandana. He approached the teller station and asked to make a withdrawal. He handed the teller a folded up piece of notebook paper.

The teller unfolded the paper and found a written statement.

“I didn’t get a stimulus or that 10k loan. I lost my business to COVID so please make this easy and comply. I don’t wanna hurt nobody but will if I have to. Any suspicious moves and I will start shooting so please go get my money. Don’t make anything noticeable!”

The teller also told police the suspect also made a verbal demand for cash. The teller said she did not see a weapon but feared for her life and safety.

She gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said. The suspect grabbed the cash with both hands and ran from the location.

No vehicle was observed leaving the scene.

According to HPD, the suspect is described as Black male, 30 to 39 years old, around 6 feet with a large frame. The suspect wore a black bandana over his face, a Black hoodie pulled over his head, a black True Religion brand “letterman” jacket with a red “02” and “TR” on the front and a red and white “TR” with TRUE RLGN written inside the letters and a gray wild cat on the back, and black pants.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information can be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.