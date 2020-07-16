Houston ISD will open on Sept. 8. How does that compare to other school districts in the area and across the Texas?

Houston ISD will re-open on Sept. 8 and offer online learning for six weeks. How does that plan compare to other area districts and some of the larger ones across Texas?

Area districts

The majority of area school districts will start school between Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.

Fort Bend ISD starts though on Aug. 12 and will begin the school year 100% online “in order to give students, parents and staff an opportunity to adjust to online learning and safety procedures.” FBISD schools will eventually phase in face-to-face instruction with small groups.

Goose Creek ISD is the only other school district so far with a start date of Sept. 8 and students there will begin the year virtually for three weeks.

Alief ISD, the first school district in the area to announce they will be starting the year virtually, will be the earliest to start off the 2020-2021 school year on Aug. 6. They have not said if virtual learning will be longer than three weeks.

What about other districts in the state?

Austin ISD will start the year virtually on August 18. The district unveiled their plan this week. The reopening plan consists of virtual learning for three weeks, and a planned return to face-to-face learning should students choose to on the week of Sept. 8, according to their website.

San Antonio ISD’s start date is Aug. 17, also starting off the year with virtual learning for three weeks, the district stated in a letter to parents.

However, the switch to virtual learning has led district leaders to make a change in the board-approved 2020-2021 calendar, which will be discussed in their next special meeting.

Dallas ISD has not formally announced their reopening plan, but as of now schools are still set to begin August 17, according to WFAA. Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the start date may possibly change to Sept. 8.