HFD Chief asks for prayers as firefighter battles COVID-19 in the ICU

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is asking for prayers for one of their own.

Capt. Leroy Lucio, a 30-year veteran of the department, is in the ICU with COVID-19 at a San Antonio hospital, according to HFD Chief Samuel Peña. Lucio is in critical condition and fighting for his life.

Peña asked all Houstonians to come together to pray and send positive energy to Lucio and his family.

“Asking all of @HoustonTX, if you believe in PRAYER or the power of love and positive energy please send it to him and his family,” Peña wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

HFD says 175 Houston firefighters are currently in quarantine and 59 firefighters have tested positive. Three are in the hospital and one is in ICU.

“It hits home. This is one of our own. We want him to make a full recovery. Keep him in your prayers,” Peña said during a news conference Wednesday.