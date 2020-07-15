WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner gives update on Houston’s coronavirus response

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner provides an update to the city’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday.

Turner said he is pleased that Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency are adjusting the guidelines for school districts to provide more time and flexibility as cases surge in Houston and Harris County.

Houston needs to curve the spread of the coronavirus this month to help with the reopening of schools, Turner said. He said the city needs 90% compliance from residents for the safety measures to work.

He reminds residents to wear masks, avoid large gatherings, and to practice social distancing and urges through who have been in large groups or experience COVID-19 related symptoms to be tested.

Houston has two free testing sites at Delmar Stadium and Butler Stadium, which FEMA will fund through July, Turner said. He said the city hopes that the federal government will remain engaged through August.

Two new free testing sites are opening Thursday in Houston: Fallbrook Church at 12512 Walkers Road in northeast Houston and Higher Dimension Church at 9800 Club Creek Drive in southwest Houston.

Residents must schedule an appointment.