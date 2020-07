Published: July 15, 2020, 6:59 am Updated: July 15, 2020, 7:08 am

HOUSTON – A juvenile was shot in north Harris County Wednesday morning, deputies said.

Deputies said the incident happened on Birnam Wood Boulevard and Reynaldo Drive at around 5:30 a.m.

Deputies said the victim was flown to the hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.

An investigation is currently underway.

This is a developing story.