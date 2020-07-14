Deer Park ISD: What you need to know about the district’s 2020-2021 school plans

Deer Park ISD is preparing to welcome students back to its schools in August.

The district plans to offer both face-to-face and remote instruction for the upcoming school year.

DPISD has outlined several social distancing and safety measures it plans to implement to keep its students and staff safe.

Here’s what to know so far:

Calendar

The first day of school is scheduled for August 19, 2020.

Measures underway or being considered

Student Health Protocols

All students should complete a daily self-evaluation prior to coming to school or boarding school transportation.

All students will be instructed on methods to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 at school.

All students should practice appropriate social distancing, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.

All students should regularly wash their hands when reporting to school and after using the restroom.

All students will be trained on proper handwashing techniques and will participate in scheduled hand-washing times throughout the day.

All students should maintain 3-6 feet distancing from others.

In compliance with the governor’s executive order, all students in grades 5-12 (ages 10 and up) are required to wear non-medical grade face masks that cover the nose and mouth.

Employee Health Protocols

All Deer Park ISD employees and substitutes will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to reporting to work each day.

All employees must practice appropriate cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.

All employees shall regularly wash their hands when reporting to work and after using the restroom.

Whenever possible, all employees shall maintain six feet of distance from others.

Employees who return to work after exhibiting fever shall have their temperature taken at work for three consecutive days.

In compliance with the governor’s executive order, all DPISD staff are required to wear non-medical grade face masks, covering nose and mouth.

Arrival/Dismissal/Transitioning

Multiple campus entry/exit points will be established.

Students will report directly to classrooms whenever possible.

All areas of the building (gyms, cafeterias, larger classrooms, common areas, etc.) will be utilized to limit the size of student groups.

Campuses will implement staggered release procedures.

The transitioning of students from one area of the school to another, including two-way traffic, will be limited during the school day.

Self-contained classrooms will be utilized when possible for grades PK-2.

Teachers will rotate into the classrooms to limit student transitioning whenever possible.

Students in grades 6-8 (junior high) and 9-12 (high school) will follow campus schedules designed to limit student transitioning during the school day.

Locker use will be eliminated or use will be extremely limited.

Extended transition time will be considered at each campus.

Students must wear masks during all transition times.

Additional considerations will be made at all levels based on student needs.

Campus Organization/Procedures

In the classroom setting:

Students will be seated with as much separation as feasible without disrupting the educational experience.

Desks will be arranged to limit face to face interaction.

Shared use of supplies will be eliminated whenever possible.

Health and Hygiene Practices

Hand sanitizer stations will be installed at the entrances of each facility. Hand hygiene products will be provided in classroom settings when feasible.

Campuses will have scheduled times for student hand washing.

Students and staff will be instructed in proper hand washing techniques.

Students and staff will be trained in proper health hygiene and disease transmission prevention measures.

Signage for proper hygiene practices will be posted throughout the buildings, in the restrooms, and at the entrances.

Plexiglass barriers will be installed in needed areas throughout all DPISD facilities.

Students are encouraged to bring a personal, reusable water bottle to school each day.

Touchless water dispensing stations will be installed at each campus.

Campus Cleaning Plan

Campuses will be cleaned throughout the instructional day.

Custodial staffing will be realigned to allow for ongoing cleaning of high-touch surfaces during the instructional day.

Classrooms will be equipped for cleaning during transition times.

Cleaning products will be properly stored when not in use.

Use of Masks

In compliance with the governor’s executive order, all DPISD staff are required to wear non-medical grade face masks that cover the nose and mouth.

Visitor access will be extremely limited. All approved visitors to campuses during the instructional day will be required to wear a face covering and complete a health screening before entering the instructional area.

Visitors/Deliveries/Miscellaneous

To limit exposure, informal campus visits will be restricted.

Essential meetings will be scheduled by appointment or through a virtual format.

Campuses may implement screening protocols for any/all campus visitors.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, no outside food deliveries will be accepted (i.e. food, gifts, DoorDash, etc.).

Until further notice, the use of field trips to enhance the educational experience is suspended.

Until further notice, there will be no large student assemblies.

Transportation

Students will be required to pre-register for bus transportation by Aug. 7 in order to receive transportation services

Bus seating will be assigned

All students will have access to hand sanitizer upon boarding the bus

All bus drivers and bus monitors will wear a face covering

All students in grades 5-12 will be required to use non-medical grade face masks, covering the nose and mouth, while riding the bus. Masks will be provided as supplies are available.

Each bus will be sanitized between morning and afternoon routes and at the end of the day.

Transportation staff will be trained in proper sanitation procedures.

All DPISD buses will be equipped with sanitation and cleaning supplies.

Meal Service

Only students eating school breakfast will be allowed in the cafeteria seating area in the mornings.

Cafeteria and serving areas will be cleaned during transition times.

Students will eat breakfast in classrooms whenever possible.

When entering/leaving the cafeteria for lunch, students will be released on a staggered schedule.

Campuses may allow students to eat in various locations throughout the building to maximize social distancing.

Cafeteria, serving, and eating areas will be cleaned between uses.

Instruction methods offered

Deer Park ISD is planning to offer both face-to-face and remote instruction.

Face-to-Face Instruction

DPISD encourages all students, especially those who struggled to adjust to virtual learning in the spring, to participate in face-to-face instruction for the 2020-2021 school year. Face-to-face instruction will include an instructional platform that involves in-person instruction with the use of Seesaw (grades PK-4) and Canvas (grades 5-12).

Teachers will train students to use the learning platforms during the first weeks of school, so they will be familiar with them in the event that the district has to quickly shift to a remote-only instructional program.

Remote Instruction

Remote Learning will be offered through an online instructional format. The District will provide two options for remote instruction using the learning platforms of Seesaw and Canvas:

Two-way, real-time, live instruction between teachers and students through a computer or other electronic device or over the phone; or

Through an experience where students engage in learning materials on their own, interacting intermittently with the teacher via technology or cell phones.

Survey

Parents had the opportunity to complete an online survey in early May.

Recent updates

There are no other recent updates from DPISD at this time.

