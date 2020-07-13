Here is how many people voted early for primary runoff elections in Harris County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – More than 154,000 Harris County residents voted early in the primary runoff elections, according to the Harris County Clerk. The early voting period was June 29 to July 10.

The primary runoff election is Tuesday, July 14.

For the Democrats, 65,929 residents completed in-person voting. While 45,176 residents sent mail-in ballots. In total, 111,105 people submitted ballots for the Democratic primary runoff election.

For the Republicans, 17,783 residents attended in-person voting. While 25,425 residents submitted mail-in ballots. In total, 43,208 people completed ballots for the Republican primary runoff election.