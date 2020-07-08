Who is on the ballot in Harris County for Tuesday’s primary runoff election?

HOUSTON – Primary runoff elections are underway in Harris County.
Early voting is ongoing until July 10, and the election runoff is scheduled for July 14. Voters will decide who will advance to the General Election after primary results ended in a runoff.
The primary runoff elections were originally scheduled for May but was pushed to July due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some of the notable races that will be on the ballot:
Democrat Ballot
U.S. Senator
M.J. Hegar
Royce West
U.S. Representative, District 22
Mike Siegel
Pritesh Gandhi
Railroad Commissioner
Roberto ‘Beto’ Alonzo
Chrysta Castaneda
State Representative, District 138
Akilah Bacy
Jenifer Rene Pool
State Representative, District 142
Harold V. Dutton Jr.
Jerry Davis
State Representative, District 148
Anna Eastman
Penny Morales Shaw
To view more and to see the Democratic sample ballot, click here.
Republican Ballot
U.S. Representative, District 18
Robert M. Cadena
Wendell Champion
U.S. Representative, District 22
Troy Nehls
Kathaleen Wall
Harris County Sheriff
Joe Danna
Paul Day
To view more and to see the Republican sample ballot, click here.