Who is on the ballot in Harris County for Tuesday’s primary runoff election?

HOUSTON – Primary runoff elections are underway in Harris County.

Early voting is ongoing until July 10, and the election runoff is scheduled for July 14. Voters will decide who will advance to the General Election after primary results ended in a runoff.

The primary runoff elections were originally scheduled for May but was pushed to July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the notable races that will be on the ballot:

Democrat Ballot

U.S. Senator

M.J. Hegar

Royce West

U.S. Representative, District 22

Mike Siegel

Pritesh Gandhi

Railroad Commissioner

Roberto ‘Beto’ Alonzo

Chrysta Castaneda

State Representative, District 138

Akilah Bacy

Jenifer Rene Pool

State Representative, District 142

Harold V. Dutton Jr.

Jerry Davis

State Representative, District 148

Anna Eastman

Penny Morales Shaw

To view more and to see the Democratic sample ballot, click here.

Republican Ballot

U.S. Representative, District 18

Robert M. Cadena

Wendell Champion

U.S. Representative, District 22

Troy Nehls

Kathaleen Wall

Harris County Sheriff

Joe Danna

Paul Day

To view more and to see the Republican sample ballot, click here.