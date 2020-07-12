Business owner targeted with death threats after buying Black Lives Matter billboard in Houston

HOUSTON – A Houston business owner is facing backlash after purchasing a Black Lives Matter billboard in Houston.

Le Hoang Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American, said he stands in solitary of Black people and those who face racism in America. The billboard is located at Bellaire Blvd. and Boone road in southwest Houston.

“Having faced racism first hand over the tears and especially having seen the recent social injustices in American, I used my personal funds to put a billboard that shares the message of the Black Lives Matter,” Hoang Nguyen wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “I did not receive any outside funds. The opinion expressed is 100% my own.”

In addition to public support for the movement, Hoang Nguyen said he hoped the billboard would inspire the next generation and spark hard conversations about racism and injustice. He said the billboard is not a political message, nor does it support any particular organization.

“It supports the simple of the Black Lives Matter movement to stop racism and injustice for all,” Hoang Nguyen said, who runs a Farmers Insurance office. “I believe every life matters. But, if we do not stand up for the lives of those most marginalized, how can we say that all lives matter?”

However, not all agreed with Hoang Nguyen. He said those who oppose the billboard called for a boycott of his business while others went as far as to call for his lynching.

“Not in a million years, did I think that I would receive death threats,” Hoang Nguyen said in a Facebook post nearly 10 days after the billboard was placed. “There has been a public call for my lynching within my own Vietnamese community. A community that I love, and a community that I have proudly served.”

Some critics suggested that he should focus on the injustices faced by Vietnamese-Americans.

“I grew up being called names,” Hoang Nguyen said. “I was in jobs where I was limited by the color of my skin. That is why I support stopping racism and injustice - period.”

Others pushed that America is the land of the free and all a person has to do is work hard.

However, Hoang Nguyen said this not necessarily true. He said he moved to America when he was 9 years old without his parents.

“However, I did not grow up with people who ran when they saw me,” he said. “I did not have to fear for my life anytime I saw the police. I was never told I am worthless by those with different skin colors. I know that my life would have been a lot hard to build if I did. Who am I to judge the enduring challenges that others face?”

Hoang Nguyen said the next billboard will honor first responders.

Here is a Facebook video of Hoang Nguyen explaining the purpose of the Black Lives Matter billboard: