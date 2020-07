HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside her residence Friday morning in northwest Houston, police said.

The discovery was made around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of San Julio Drive near Yale Street.

Houston police said the woman’s body was found by officers and family members during a welfare check. Police said the woman suffered from gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.