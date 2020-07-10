Extreme heat impacts COVID-19 testing sites, causes some to close early

HOUSTON – Healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic are also battling mother nature. They’re dealing with high temperatures while providing critical tests to our community.

Sydney Marshall has been tested for coronavirus and he’s concerned about healthcare workers working in temperatures that feel like 110 degrees.

“I mean, I am thankful for them being out there serving Houston, I really appreciate it,” said Marshall.

Porfirio Villarreal, public information officer with Houston Health, acknowledges this heatwave is an issue.

“It’s tough to be out there in the heat working, so we appreciate them doing not only this sacrifice but being there throughout,” said Villareal.

In response to the heat, Houston Health moved its start time for testing from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“That way our staff can work during the coolest part of the morning, so when the heat index is not as high,” said Villareal.

With the new schedule healthcare workers finish earlier, which would typically be around 12:30 p.m.

“Other things that we’ve done, we have a tent where they are working to take the samples from the public, so that way they are directly away from the sunlight, so that keeps them cool,” said Villareal.

Something else they’re doing to beat the heat is providing cooling towels and vests.

“So basically, a cooling vest is a wet vest that helps keep the person cool,” said Villareal.

Authorities are also providing them with plenty of fluids, like water and sports drinks.