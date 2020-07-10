Best places to get refried beans in the Houston area, according to residents

Good refried beans are hard to come by, but when you find what you love you are likely to come back over and over.

We asked our KPRC 2 social media audience where the the best places were to get refried beans and here’s what you said:

Casa Olé

Multiple locations

Monterey House

1090 S 11th St in Beaumont

HEB

Multiple locations

Merida Mexican Restaurant

2509 Navigation Blvd

Iguana Joe’s

Multiple locations

Lupe Tortilla

Multiple locations

Taqueria Allende

903 Broadway St

Mayra Arreozola said “they have the best!!”

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Both locations (6401 Woodway Dr and 1140 Eldridge Pkwy)

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Both locations (2616 Louisiana St and 700 Baybrook Mall)

Las Mañanitas Mexican Restaurant

Multiple locations

La Maria Mexican Restaurant

Both locations (16860 Stuebner Airline Rd and 17445 Spring Cypress Rd)

i_am_pho_real from instagram said “I’ve had Mexican food all over Houston; all the popular places. Their refried beans are the absolute best.”

Mamacita’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

Multiple locations

Pappasito’s Cantina

Multiple locations

Casa Vaqueros

2140 FM 1092 Rd,Missouri City, TX, 77459

Fajitas A Go Go

5404 Kirby Drive

Fonda Santa Rosa

9908 Beechnut St

Taqueria Guadalajara

703 S 75th St