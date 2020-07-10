2 men killed during robbery at NW Houston apartment complex; search for 3 suspects underway: HCSO

HOUSTON – Deputies said two men were killed during a robbery at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County Thursday. Now, authorities are searching for the suspects involved.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a weapons disturbance at around 7:15 p.m. in the Steeplecrest Apartments off West Road and Steeplecrest Drive.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they found two Hispanic males dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities later discovered the victims were being robbed inside the apartment and the person who lives there jumped off a third-story balcony to escape the gunfire.

Deputies say after the shooting, three Hispanic men were seen running away from the apartment and haven't been seen since.

According to deputies, one man is described as being tall with a dark complexion and wore a mask with a Texas flag logo on it. The other man was described as being tall, dark-complected and had on an Astros cap. The third suspect was reportedly tall and wore a dark mask.

Investigators are looking for the suspects and plan to check out surveillance footage to help their investigation.