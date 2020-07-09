Vanessa Guillen murals: These are the artistic remembrances of the Fort Hood soldier across Texas

HOUSTON – Murals featuring fallen Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen, are being painted across the state in the days since the U.S. Army confirmed that the human remains found near the Leon River in Bell County on June 30 were indeed hers.

Many of the murals bear her image and are reminiscent of the hashtags #Justice4Vanessa, #justiceforvanessaguillen #iamvanessaguillen and #vanessaguillen -- trending since she went missing on April 22.

Here are just a few of those adorning walls across the city and state.

Houston

Galveston

Killeen

Donna

Fort Worth

San Juan

Weslaco

Fresno, Texas

Austin

Cecily Aguilar, 22, is accused of tampering with evidence in connection with the 20-year-old soldier’s disappearance. She told investigators her estranged husband, soldier Aaron Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer on April 22 and asked her to help him dispose of the body. Robinson died last week from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Read more here about the official investigation into Guillen’s death.