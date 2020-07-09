Vanessa Guillen murals: These are the artistic remembrances of the Fort Hood soldier across Texas

HOUSTON – Murals featuring fallen Fort Hood soldier, Vanessa Guillen, are being painted across the state in the days since the U.S. Army confirmed that the human remains found near the Leon River in Bell County on June 30 were indeed hers.
Many of the murals bear her image and are reminiscent of the hashtags #Justice4Vanessa, #justiceforvanessaguillen #iamvanessaguillen and #vanessaguillen -- trending since she went missing on April 22.
Here are just a few of those adorning walls across the city and state.
Houston
Thank you @ilovedelsol for partnering with @donkeemom and myself to create this mural of Vanessa Guillen 🙏🏽 I’m from Southeast Houston, it’s beyond insane to think that this is happening to a family in our community and to a SOLDIER who decided to serve her country. I ask of everyone from everywhere to support the Guillen family! Also please follow @findvanessaguillen #justiceforvanessaguillen #iamvanessaguillen #vanessaguillen #justice
Galveston
Killeen
#Repost @husky_smtp ・・・ Memorial for Vanessa in Killeen Texas @sickmadetattooparlor we had the pleasure of being a part of it. Thanks to @lulac and their group for putting all together and a huge thank you to @shopcherine for coming out and leaving an amazing piece of art work at my shop to forever be displayed and remembered #iamvanessaguillen #sickmadetattooparlor #killeen #lgsc #texas #lulac
Donna
Vanessa Guillen , no esta Sola Los Latinos /Hispanos tambien tenemos una voz !! Tambien somos humanos y tenemos derecho ala Paz y la libertad . Sigamos insistiendo asta la encuentren y se aga JUSTICIA por eya por todos aquellos que an desaparecio . QUE VIVA LA RAZA!! #findvanessaguillen #unitedwestand #whereisvanessaguillen #hope #unitedstates #mexico #army #latinosunidos #liberty #justiceforvanessaguillen #missing #forthood #usarmy #iamvanessaguillen #mom #gloria #dondeestavanessaguillen
Fort Worth
San Juan
Weslaco
Fresno, Texas
Austin
Cecily Aguilar, 22, is accused of tampering with evidence in connection with the 20-year-old soldier’s disappearance. She told investigators her estranged husband, soldier Aaron Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer on April 22 and asked her to help him dispose of the body. Robinson died last week from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Read more here about the official investigation into Guillen’s death.