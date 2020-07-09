Some Texas Republicans sue Turner over order to cancel Houston convention

HOUSTON – Some Texas Republicans have filed a lawsuit against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner over his order to cancel the party’s convention that was scheduled to happen in the city next week.

According to court documents obtained by KPRC 2 on Thursday, the lawsuit was filed by five people, including Republican Party of Texas Secretary Josh Flynn and former Republican Party of Texas Chairperson Cathie Adams.

In addition to Turner, the city of Houston and the Houston First Corporation, which oversees the George R. Brown Convention Center, is also named as defendants.

The lawsuit claims Turner overstepped his authority when he ordered HFC to cancel the event that was expected to bring about 6,000 people to the downtown venue.

The lawsuit also claims Turner’s order violates free speech, freedom to peaceably assemble and equal protection clauses of the constitution.

The plaintiffs leaders are asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent Turner from canceling their convention, compensatory damages and attorney fees.

This developing story will be updated.