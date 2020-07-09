HISD will announce its plans for the 2020-2021 school year on July 15. Here’s what we know so far.

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District has officially released preliminary details about its reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a letter to parents, the HISD Interim Superintendent, Grenita Lathan said the district was finalizing the plans, which were modeled to follow the guidelines provided by the Texas Education Agency.

“The development of the plan has been underway throughout the summer,” Lathan wrote. “(It) involved extensive guidance from public health and education officials, as well as key input and feedback from district stakeholders, including educators, administrators, staff, health officials, and parents.”

Lathan said the district remains committed to two primary goals: providing a high-quality education and ensuring the safety of all students, teachers and staff.

While the final plan will not be announced until July 15, the district gave a few details about what parents can expect come August.

HISD will by providing both face-to-face and online teaching via the HISD @ H.O.M.E program, and parents will select which option they think is best for their student.

The district will be sending out a brief survey asking parents to select which method they prefer in order for HISD to plan accordingly.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide families with options so they can choose what works best — and what they feel is safest — for their children,” Lathan said.”

For more information, visit the HISD website.