Find your nearest Harris County polling location right here

Texas will hold a primary runoff election on July 14.

The election was originally scheduled for May 26 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners from the primary runoffs will determine which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot for the general election in November.

Harris County has more than 350 voting sites across the city of Houston.

Find your nearest polling location:

1. Click here to open the map of polling locations in Harris County

Map of polling locations in Harris County (Harris County)

2. Enter an address

3. Click ‘Election Day”

Enter an address and click "Election Day" to find your nearest Harris County voting location. (Harris County)

4. Click the icon of your political party

Click the icon of your political party to find your nearest Harris County polling location. (Harris County)

5. Vote on July 14!