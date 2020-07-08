90ºF

Mayor Turner to give details on Liftoff Houston Business Plan Competition; $30,000 in prizes available

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

The Houston skyline on Dec. 17, 2018. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune
HOUSTON – Mayor Turner will announce the launch of Liftoff Houston, the City of Houston’s annual business plan competition sponsored by Capital One Bank and administered by the Houston Public Library (HPL) and the Office of Business Opportunity (OBO).

The plans will be announced at City Hall at 3 p.m.

Turner said winners in three categories – Service, Product and Innovation – will each receive $10,000 from Capital One Bank.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, this year all Liftoff Houston events will be held virtually. The program also includes an Educational Pathway, which provides business education opportunities to all who are interested.

Houston Public Library Director Dr. Rhea Brown Lawson, Office of Business Opportunity Director Marsha Murray and Capital One Bank VP of Business Development Mark Boucree will also speak during the press conference.

