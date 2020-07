An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl abducted from Center, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials are searching Zimia Ann Whitaker, who was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts, officials said. The suspect involved has been identified as 27-year-old Zenas Whitaker, officials said.

He was seen driving a blue 2014 Jeep Compass, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 936-598-2788.