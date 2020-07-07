Ask 2: Will my child have to wear a mask when they go back to school in the fall?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Will my child have to wear a mask when school reopens?

Answer: The Texas Education Agency announced Tuesday that schools will be required to be in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, which requires all Texans to wear masks while in public settings and buildings. TEA says Texas schools will only have to be in compliance with the order if it is still in place by the time the school year starts.

This means masks will be required for many students while in school buildings. In addition to the executive order, school systems may require the use of masks or face shields for adults or students for whom it is developmentally appropriate.

But, there are exceptions.

The masks order will not apply for students under the age of 10 or students with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

Also, TEA officials said it may be impractical for students to wear masks or face shields while participating in some non-UIL athletic or other extracurricular activities.

When it is impractical for students to wear masks or face shields during those activities, schools must require students, teachers, staff, and visitors to wear masks or face shields when entering and exiting facilities and practice areas and when not actively engaging in those activities.

Schools may, for example, allow students who are actively exercising to remove masks or face shields, as long as they maintain at least six feet of distance from other students, teachers, and staff who are not wearing masks or face shields.

However, schools must require students, teachers, and staff to wear masks or face shields as they arrange themselves in positions that will allow them to maintain safe distancing.

All students, teachers, staff and visitors coming to campus will also be screened before being allowed on campus.

