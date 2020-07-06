Fort Bend ISD officer accused of shooting wife during dispute, police say

HOUSTON – A Fort Bend Independent School District police officer is accused of shooting his wife during a domestic dispute at a home in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 3:49 p.m. at a home in the 14200 block of Prosperity Ridge Drive.

Police said the accused officer shot his wife in the chest. The couple has three children and one child was inside the home during the shooting, officials said. The wife was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and expected to survive her injuries.

The officer is currently being held in custody and is being questioned, police said. The officer has worked with Fort Bend ISD for 21 years, officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can seek help at the National Domestic Violence Hotline website or by calling 1-800-799-7233.