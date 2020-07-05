Students in Texas can get unlimited access to thousands of digital books to read over the summer

As parents, as well as educators, grow concerned over whether their students will be prepared for the upcoming school year, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and Renaissance have created an initiative to help combat the “COVID slide.”

TEA in partnership with Renaissance, an online education resource, is offering unlimited access to digital books and age-appropriate news articles for students entering grades K - 12.

Through this partnership, students have access to digital books in English and Spanish on the myON by Renaissance platform.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with educators across the great state of Texas,” said Chris Bauleke, CEO of Renaissance. “We’re thrilled that so many families and their children will get to experience myON for the first time this summer—helping parents keep their children engaged, learning, and prepared for fall.”

To read on myON, students can log in to the shared account with the username read and password myon.

In addition to digital books, students are able to read news articles that are reviewed by a child psychologist for age-appropriate content.

To help readers, myON also provides optional reading supports like naturally-recorded audio, text-highlighting, and an embedded dictionary.

Through this no-cost version of myON, available exclusively through TEA, every child in Texas is granted access to: