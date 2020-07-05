Kanye West tweets that he is running for president. Social media reacts

HOUSTON – Kanye West made a staggering announcement on the Fourth of July. He is running for president. The music mogul made the announcement via a tweet.

‘We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States.”

He used the hashtag, #2020Vision, which has people assuming he intents to join the November presidential ticket.

People were quick with their judgment Saturday on social media. Some were so fast that they misspelled his name, Kayne, which is also trending on social media.

In 2020, we’ve had:



- WW3 scares

- Kobe & Gigi’s death

- Australia burning

- A worldwide pandemic

- All sporting events cancelled

- Confirmed UFO sightings

- Murder Hornets

- Riots across the Country

- Anonymous returned

- New strain Flu

-Kayne running for pres

It’s only July. — Gabriel Pruitt (@iamsmoothg) July 5, 2020

My reaction to Kanye running for president ... like this year couldn’t get any worse (Chill 2020 that’s not a dare or a challenge) pic.twitter.com/9T2V0KSxeo — Dana T ♎️⚖️ (@DanaT926) July 5, 2020

2020 sitting down with its advisors at a celebration dinner after Kanye announces his campaign: pic.twitter.com/47En51ErSY — maddie (@maddiehajovsky) July 5, 2020