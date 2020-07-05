87ºF

Kanye West tweets that he is running for president. Social media reacts

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)
HOUSTON – Kanye West made a staggering announcement on the Fourth of July. He is running for president. The music mogul made the announcement via a tweet.

‘We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote. “I am running for president of the United States.”

He used the hashtag, #2020Vision, which has people assuming he intents to join the November presidential ticket.

People were quick with their judgment Saturday on social media. Some were so fast that they misspelled his name, Kayne, which is also trending on social media.

