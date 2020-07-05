Houston ISD delays opening 4 schools being rebuilt due to damage from Hurricane Harvey

Four Houston ISD campuses are cutting it close to being ready for the first day of school.

The schools which are being rebuilt due to damage from Hurricane Harvey were forced to push back summer opening dates due to a three-month delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Houston Independent School District.

Kolter, Braeburn, Mitchell, and Scarborough elementary schools, now scheduled to open in August 2020, were originally scheduled to open in June.

According to HISD Construction Services Officer Derrick Sanders, the new timeline is a result of worker shortages caused by mandated social distancing requirements amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know these four school communities are eager to move into their new schools,” Sanders said. “As we address these challenges, we will continue to work in a manner that ensures everyone’s health and safety while also resulting in schools that inspire pride in these communities.”

According to HISD, the new state-of-the-art campuses will include open, brightly colored learning spaces, abundant natural light, and extended learning spaces throughout the building for student collaboration.