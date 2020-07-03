HPD: Police searching for man charged with murder in pregnant wife’s death

HOUSTON, Texas – A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man charged with murder in the shooting death of his pregnant wife.

The suspect, David Nathan Willis, 39, is charged with capital murder in the death of his wife, Andrea Williams, 39.

Williams was shot and killed Saturday June, 27.

At around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a welfare check at an apartment located in the 3700 block of Southmore Boulevard.

A family member told police they were concerned for a couple in the apartment after hearing there was a possible disturbance inside, according to the Houston Police Department. Upon arrival, officers did not get a response from anyone in the apartment. After obtaining a key to the residence, officers found Williams, unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced Williams dead.

Further investigation identified Willis as the suspect in this case and, on Sunday, June 28 a warrant was issued for his arrest. Willis, who has relatives in Thibodeaux and Lafayette, Louisiana, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Houston Police Department.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Nathan Wilis is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.