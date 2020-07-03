Free milk: This is where to get two gallons for your family this Friday in Houston

HOUSTON – Got milk? Now you can get it – for free.

More than 400 gallons of milk are being distributed Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church at 7701 Jutland Road in Houston.

There is a limit of two gallons per household while supplies last.

The event will be outside and set up as a drive-through, contactless food distribution. On-site staff will wear PPE during event, maintain social distancing, practice safe hygiene and participate in a mandatory health screening.

The giveaway, which runs until 1 p.m., also is providing free sanitizer, masks and additional food items.

Additional milk distributions are planned throughout the year at various Texas food pantries.

The event is run by Molina Healthcare of Texas and The FarmLink Project.