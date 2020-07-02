Ask 2: Are protesters exempt from Gov. Abbott’s statewide mask order?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are protesters exempt from Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask order issued Thursday?

Answer: No.

Gov. Abbott signed an executive order Thursday that will require all Texans to wear a mask in public and in businesses beginning noon on Friday, July 3.

The order has a few exceptions though protesters are not among them. In fact, the order specifically reads:

“Not excepted from this face-covering requirement is any person attending a protest or demonstration involving more than 10 people and who is not practicing safe social distancing of six feet from other people not in the same household.”

Local law enforcement and officials are expected to enforce the order and people caught in violation of the order, who do not fall in the list of exemptions, will be penalized. See what penalties Abbott’s order allows for here.

